Industry 'should harness' IFA use of digital medical records - SAMI

Survey as part of CII/SAMI report finds lack of awareness around EHRs but strong support for them

An independent report looking at the future digitalisation of patient records in conjunction with underwriting has found that the vast majority of independent financial advisers are in favour of the use of electronic health records (EHRs).

According to a survey carried out by iPipeline as part of ‘Shaping the future of medical records and protection insurance', a report from Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and SAMI Consulting, 86.5% of IFAs said they would like to use an EHR system themselves to request their clients' medical records.

However only 42.5% were aware that there was an EHR system for collecting medical records electronically - which currently operates direct to insurers - and only 9.5% were aware when it was being used. Among this small minority, all but one IFA said they received a quicker response than from paper-based systems.

The survey, which received 160 responses, revealed that 63% agreed or strongly agreed that they were happy to go through and answer an insurer's health questions on behalf of a client, with 50% disagreeing or strongly disagreeing that they would prefer fewer medical questions even if it led to more requests for full medical reports from GPs.

Just over half (54.5%) disagreed or strongly disagreed with the proposition that they would prefer to ask no medical questions, with insurers seeking medical record in all cases. The majority of those who expressed a view agreed that this would guarantee a pay out at claims stage. However, a large portion (70%) agreed that the emergence of EHRs would influence their views on this.

When asked what they trusted most when it comes to security and confidentiality of personal customer data, 56% said electronic systems, 10% chose paper-based systems and 35% rated both equally.

Access to insurance

The vast majority of IFAs surveyed (79%) agreed or strongly agreed that more customers would buy protection if access to medical records was faster, while 68% agreed that younger people were more frustrated by the slow speed of obtaining medical records.

A free text question revealed that 76 of 106 said they would ideally like to see medical information obtained digitally.

‘The survey results suggest that there is low awareness among IFAs of EHRs, but very strong support for EHR systems in principle once people are aware of the option, as well as satisfaction among the minority who have used EHRs,' reads the report. ‘It also highlights concern about the effect of delays on customers, and general acceptance of the security of electronic records and the positive aspects of big data.'

The report also makes the following recommendation: ‘The insurance industry should harness IFAs as a potential new advocate for EHR use, and encourage insurance providers to use EHR as the default route to access to medical records.'