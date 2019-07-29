Adviser alerts mother to claim two years after son's diagnosis

Ali Bunting was told her son had Hodgkin lymphoma at just 13 years old, the Mail on Sunday has reported

A story in the Mail on Sunday has revealed that a mother from Hertfordshire was informed about the possibility of a pay-out via a phone call from her insurance broker two years after her son had been diagnosed with cancer.

Jack Bunting, who was 13 when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, has since been given the all clear following four courses of chemotherapy.

His mother Ali had taken out critical illness cover with Aegon, however she was not aware that her son was also covered by the plan. During the follow-up call from her adviser from LifeSearch she was told his illness would trigger a claim, which amounted to £7,000 (half the sum assured). "It was a surprise," she told the Sunday paper. "Claiming was something we never thought about. It was the last thing on our mind to check."

Tom Baigrie, founder of broker LifeSearch, told the Mail on Sunday: "It's amazing how often we enable customers to claim on forgotten protection policies. This happens when we call to check the plans we recommended are still appropriate - and are then told that the insured, or their child, has had a cancer or other diagnosis, but didn't realise they could claim."

Also in the story, which can be read here, the Mail on Sunday highlighted that insurers such as Zurich send out policy benefit reminders to ensure that people do not miss claims, while it wrote: ‘Good brokers also keep in regular contact to ensure customers are aware what their insurance provides.'

The paper also added that value-added benefits such as free counselling and second medical opinion services are being added to policies to make them ‘more attractive'.

