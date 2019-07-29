More than one in 10 of all claimants under 30

British Friendly launches its first ever report analysing claims from 2005 and 2018

Income protection (IP) specialist British Friendly has released a Claims Report, offering analysis of its claims data as well as case studies from over a 13-year period.

The mutual, which was founded in 1902 and recently reached 30,000 members, paid 96.2% of all income protection claims between 2015 and 2018.

The Claims Report 2019 also found that 11% of all its claimants are under 30, highlighting the importance of income protection for millennials.

The overall average age of all members claiming is 46, while those who claimed for cancer (52), heart attack (52) or a stroke (55) were, on average, in their early-mid 50s.

The average duration between taking out a policy and making a claim is 525 days and the average length of a claim is 110 days, indicating how limited term benefit IP is relevant to customers who may not be able to afford cover to retirement.

Nearly half of all claims (48%) were made within a year of taking out cover and 90% of claims were paid within two weeks of the deferment period ending.

The report, which can be found here, also includes details of claims for less common conditions such as tooth extraction and cat scratch fever.

‘Transparency and understanding

"The report data and case studies show that the key aspect of all income protection claims is that each one is different," said Andy Parker, underwriting and claims director at British Friendly. "It's by listening to each member's particular circumstances that we're able to establish the best way to help them. This is where British Friendly's unique discretionary mutual benefits programme is proving to be crucial in helping members to manage their health, wealth and lifestyle. We're able to offer not only the reassurance of financial support should a life-altering event occur, but a package of products and services, at no extra cost. So when it comes to that moment of truth of paying a claim, members have the confidence and certainty that they and their families are protected."

Parker continued: "Unfortunately, as the report also highlights only one in 10 people in the UK have income protection cover in place. This is why we continue to look for new ways to help our members and their advisers, by bringing income protection cover to ‘life' and provide financial, practical and emotional support, to more people, when its needed most. We believe the detailed claims analysis in this our first and future annual Claims Reports, will help to provide greater transparency and understanding of income protection cover and it's real value."