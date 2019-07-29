CIExpert on latest L&G critical illness changes

'Rather than add more conditions, the result is three less conditions and enhanced value,' says Alan Lakey

Legal & General (L&G) has today announced a number of changes to its critical illness plans, including combined wordings for some conditions and additional payment options under critical illness extra (CIx).

"All of which are sensible and well thought-out," said CIExpert director Alan Lakey. "A number of previously individual conditions have been incorporated into a single over-arching heading which results in a reduction to condition numbers whilst simultaneously extending the breadth of cover. Additionally, claims wordings have been made clearer by the removal of extraneous verbiage."

As we reported here, additional payment conditions within the CIx plan has seen the payment level extended to the lower of £30,000 or 50% of the sum insured. Under children's CI extra (CCIx) cover, all adult conditions have been included.

"In short, Legal and General has broadened the coverage which will increase the numbers of claims paid," said Lakey. "Just as importantly they have targeted greater simplification which is welcome news for advisers and consumers alike."

Lakey welcomed L&G's "almost insatiable appetite" for redesigning its CI offerings to appeal to advisers interested in high quality cover or, alternatively, lower cost more basic cover.

"This latest upgrade has resonated with us as it marks the first real attempt to simplify the product by merging a number of existing conditions where there is a similar claim trigger," he said. "Rather than add yet more conditions to its roster, the net result is a loss of three conditions whilst simultaneously enhancing the overall value. The inclusion of all adult conditions for children for the CCIx cover adds another welcome simplication whilst ensuring a broad coverage."

Lakey concluded that he hoped we are seeing the start of a movement towards simplicity which he said the industry has been arguing in favour of for five years. "This augurs well for the industry as over-complexity is a turn-off for advisers and leaves consumers bewildered," he said.

New 100% Payment Conditions for Core and CI Extra plans Specified Heart Surgery Two separate conditions - coronary artery by-pass grafts and open heart surgery have been combined into a single all-encompassing definition. New 100% Payment Conditions for CI Extra plans only Necrotising Fasciitis Known in tabloid speak as the flesh-eating disease, this condition impacts just over 500 people each year, although not all are treated surgically which is one of the claim requirements. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Scarring and inflammation of the bile ducts which can cause liver damage. This condition overlaps with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease as well as cancer of the bile ducts, colon and gallbladder. Impacts around 600 pa. Total Colectomy This condition is included within the Ulcerative Colitis heading. Upgraded 100% Payment Conditions for Core and CI Extra plans Loss of Use of Hand or Foot This condition has absorbed the previous loss of a hand/foot and paralysis of a hand/foot, a move that is sensible and acts to reduce condition numbers without losing claim potential. Major Organ Transplant Claim potential has been extended by allowing animal or artificial organ transplants as well as transplant of haematopoietic stem cells. Motor Neurone Disease This now incorporates Kennedy's disease (spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy (SBMA) which previously was included as a separate condition. Upgraded 100% Payment Conditions for CI Extra plans only Benign Spinal Cord Tumour Cover extended to include cysts which previously were excluded. Brain Damage due to Hypoxia/Anoxia This condition now includes traumatic brain injury enabling it to be removed as a specifically named condition New Additional Payment Conditions for CI Extra plans only - Lower of £30,000 or 50% of the sum insured Coronary Angioplasty Treatment of two main coronary arteries or the left main stem artery on its own. Craniotomy for Brain Abscess Undergoing craniotomy to drain a brain abscess

Upgraded Additional Payment Condition for CI Extra plans only - Lower of £30,000 or 50% of the sum insured Drug Resistant Epilepsy Until now L&G offered two variations - a 100% payment if treated surgically and an additional payment for vagus nerve stimulation. These have now been combined into one additional payment wording.

Conditions Rationalised Coronary Artery By-pass Grafts Incorporated within the ‘Specific Heart Surgery' definition. Drug Resistant Epilepsy Rather than two variations L&G has opted to combine both forms of treatment into one additional payment condition. HIV The latest ABI guidance enabled this condition to be removed if deemed appropriate. Kennedy's disease Incorporated within the Motor Neurone Disease definition. Open Heart Surgery Incorporated within the ‘Specific Heart Surgery' definition. Traumatic Brain Injury Incorporated within the ‘Brain Damage due to Hypoxia/Anoxia' definition.