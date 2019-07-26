reviti joins Insurtech UK

New life insurer owned by tobacco-giant joins tech start-up association focused on UK innovation

In April of this year we reported that Gryphon co-founder Dan Pender has set up a life insurer funded by Phillip Morris.

Offering premiums that start at £5 a month, with incentives to give up smoking or take up e-cigarettes, we explored the nature of the proposition in a recent article entitled reviti: Doing the right thing… or is it smoke and mirrors?.

With CEO Dan Pender (pictured below) already a member of the Insurtech UK board - an alliance of start-up brands in the UK - it is a massive surprise that his firm has joined the association.

Both organisations share a conviction that, despite Brexit, the UK remains an unparalleled place to set up an insurance business. Pender recently told us three reasons why London is still the number-one fintech hub here.

'Forward-thinking'

"I'm proud to have played an active role at the beating heart of the UK's dynamic insurtech industry," said Pender. "The reviti team are all innovators in insurance, passionate about developing propositions and businesses that make a real difference to the customer. Rethinking life insurance is no mean feat, so it is great to be collaborating with other forward-thinking organisations keen to ensure that policymakers and regulators hear our voice and our sector thrives into the future."

Matt Hodges-Long, Insurtech UK operations chair, added: "Traditional insurance companies set premiums based on how ‘risky' a customer is to insure when they buy a policy - what reviti brings to the market is different. They recognise that people's lives change over time and want to help them on this journey of positive change, so if customers make better choices through improving their lifestyle reviti will reward them. This is the kind of innovating force we're keen to attract to our organisation as we put the UK on the map as a place to innovate and invest."