LV= extends 'budget income protection'

'We’re making valuable protection more accessible and flexing cover and benefits to fit the evolving world of work and needs of clients,' Debbie Kennedy, protection director, LV=

New 12-month option can be claimed on a number of times and has no standard exclusions

LV= has added a 12-month claim period to its ‘budget income protection' offering.

The proposition, which comes with LV='s existing income protection benefits - including parent and child cover and doctor services - is aimed at budget-conscious clients looking to protection their income.

In line with LV='s full income protection and 24-month ‘budget income protection' products, the new 12-month option can be claimed on a number of times during the life of the plan and has no standard exclusions. It is available to clients who select guarantee premiums and can be combined with other protection products such as critical illness cover.

‘More affordable'

"The new 12-month option marks a further step in our longer term strategy to help clients protect their most valuable asset - their income," said Debbie Kennedy, protection director at LV=. "We're making valuable protection more accessible and flexing cover and benefits to fit the evolving world of work and needs of clients.

"Our income protection is designed to give clients real peace of mind if they are ever in a situation where they can't work due to illness, but also includes a range of benefits that provide a helping hand even when clients are working."

Kennedy said adviser feedback revealed their clients are looking for more affordable income protection. "Our new 12-month option meets that need as well as offering our value-added features and member benefits from day one," she said.