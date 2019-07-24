Bupa to bring 'world-leading' radiotherapy to London

New service will deliver capital's 'most comprehensive combination of treatment options'

Bupa Cromwell Hospital is partnering with GenesisCare to bring a ‘state-of-the-art' radiotherapy centre to London.

The GenesisCare Centre for Radiotherapy will enhance the current radiotherapy services available at Bupa Cromwell Hospital to meet growing demand for high-quality oncology treatment in London.

According to Bupa, the new service will be London's ‘most comprehensive combination of treatment options' for all tumour groups, with integrated clinical pathways to Bupa Cromwell Hospital.

The technology used will include a state-of-the-art MRI-Guided Linac and a Varian Edge to replace the tomotherapy machine for radiotherapy and a Gamma Knife Icon system for radiosurgery.

The partnership officially commences this August and will provide patients with the only MR Linac in London used outside of research purposes, Bupa said. It is expected to reduce treatment time by more than half and minimise side effects.

"We want Bupa Cromwell Hospital to be a centre of excellence in oncology," said Phil Luce, hospital director at Bupa Cromwell Hospital. "This partnership with GenesisCare will ensure our patients have fast access to market-leading radiotherapy services which caters to their individual needs. Working with GenesisCare means we will continue to deliver the outstanding treatment our patients expect and deserve."

Dan Collins, GenesisCare CEO, added : "Delivering better outcomes and rapid access for patients is how we started and will always be our mission. The partnership with Bupa means we're able to deliver on that goal in London - for the many local and international patients who will access our care. We will be bringing the world's most innovative technologies and working with the very best doctors in oncology to provide the highest quality, evidence-based care. Our future together is exciting, and we are looking forward to keeping everyone updated on our progress."

GenesisCare, which has an existing collaboration with Bupa in Australia to develop a cardiology database, will be working over the coming months at Bupa Cromwell Hospital to improve the treatment pathway, using its ‘service of the future' model.