OneFamily appoints Miles Bingham

Miles Bingham has been appointed distribution director of OneFamily, where he will he will oversee the distribution of its lifetime mortgages offering and over 50s life cover through intermediaries, in addition to managing strategic partnerships.

With 30 years of experience, his previous roles at OneFamily included director of partnerships, head of commercial development and business development director. He was also head of mortgage marketing for two years at Santander and a product manager at HSBC.

Bingham will report to commercial director Nici Audhlam-Gardiner.

This appointment further enhances our intermediary service and Miles' strong background in relationship management we believe will serve our existing intermediary partners and new partners well. Miles has a detailed understanding of both OneFamily and the adviser market gained from his previous roles."

Bingham added: "I am looking forward to having the opportunity to use my knowledge to help OneFamily develop and build its lifetime mortgage and over 50s proposition. I look forward in particular to getting out into the industry to meet with our existing intermediary partners and discuss how OneFamily can enhance its service to them and their clients."