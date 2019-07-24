Smart Communications acquires cloud platform Intelledox

Cloud-based customer communications management platform for insurance and financial services

Technology firm Smart Communications has announced it has taken on the Intelledox platform.

The acquisition means that more than 600 insurance, financial and healthcare brands, including HSBC, Aon, MassMutual and Deloitte, will now have their customer communications powered by Smart Communications and Intelledox.

Designed to digitalise traditional forms-based processes, Intelledox's cloud platform connects to record systems and provides next-gen forms, built-in workflow and ‘on-demand' customer communications.

Intelledox said it has helped hundreds of businesses and government organisations turn traditional paper or PDF processes into data-driven customer experiences, catering for more than 22m users globally.

"This is a tremendously exciting development for both companies," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. "Since our start, we have been wholly focused on empowering companies to deliver personalized, relevant and interactive communications at tremendous scale. Through our acquisition of Intelledox we are now even better equipped to deliver best-in-class, two-way customer conversations throughout the entire customer journey. Together we will redefine customer engagement, while also improving internal efficiency and creating ROI that is unmatched in our industry."

Michelle Melbourne, co-founder of Intelledox, added: "Intelledox and Smart Communications have a common vision, to help enterprises intelligently transform the conversations they are having with their customers in order to more effectively interact with them in an increasingly digital world. We are thrilled for this next step as a company and for what our joint commitment to enhancing enterprise communications will mean for businesses that are ready to embrace a digital-first, customer-driven future."