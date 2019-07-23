Govt. declares 2020s will be 'decade of prevention'

Genomics, artificial intelligence and smart devices, Department of Health & Social Care ushers in 'new wave' of 'intelligent public health' with consultation

The government has opened a consultation entitled ‘Advancing our health: prevention in the 2020s' which closes on 14 October.

Seeking views on proposals to tackle the causes of preventable ill health in England, the government said that the 2020s will be the decade of ‘proactive, predictive and personalised prevention', stressing the importance of targeted support, tailored lifestyle advice, personalised care and greater protection against future threats.

According to the Department of Health & Social Care, new technologies such as genomics and artificial intelligence are poised to help create a ‘new prevention model' that means the NHS will be there for people ‘before they are born' through services such as pre-natal diagnosis of rare diseases and their treatment.

It also highlighted that the use of data generated by wearable smart devices will ‘usher in a new wave of intelligent public health where everyone has access to their health information and many more health interventions are personalised'.

The government said that in the 2020s, rather than ‘passive recipients' of care, people will be ‘co-creators of their own health'. However the challenge is to ‘equip them with skills, knowledge and confidence' needed for them to help themselves.

As a result, it will be embedding genomics in routine healthcare, reviewing the NHS Health Check and launching phase one of a Predictive Prevention work programme from Public Health England (PHE).

The Department of Health & Social Care has also set out a smoke-free 2030 ambition, it is publishing chapter three of the Childhood Obesity Strategy and launching a mental health prevention package, which will include the national launch of Every Mind Matters.

The full consultation document can be read here.

‘Health span'

"For the first 70 years of the NHS, we have concentrated on helping people live longer," said Johnny Timpson of Scottish Widows. "Now we must move from simply thinking about life span to health span. This paper with its focus on prevention and improving levels of health, activity and interactivity plus introducing us to social prescribing is very significant and, for me, has the potential to substantially influence the shape of individual and workplace financial protection propositions and services in the future. Interesting discussion and days ahead."

Early intervention

Kathryn Moxham, of group risk trade body GRiD, added: "The focus on prevention and improving levels of health, activity and interactivity is the only way to improve health and wellbeing.

"The group risk industry has already embarked on the journey with employers to improve health and wellbeing in the workplace, and we see the return in better outcomes in people's lives," she continued. "The most effective way to do this is to focus on early interventions - both for mental and physical health issues - and turn the focus to prevention and better health behaviours, and that is key to keeping people in the workplace.

"The government is paying a lot of attention to this area, for instance in the consultation paper issued just last week on 15 July ‘Health is everyone's business: proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss' looking at action employers can take in this area. And it's important that everyone involved in supporting staff - employers, as well as those working in the health and wellbeing industry - has a full understanding of what the government is proposing. This is an opportunity to respond to the consultation paper and shape recommendations," she said.