National Friendly expands PMI plans

Level of cover for Optimum increased and extended hospital list available

Bristol-based mutual National Friendly has increased the level of cover available on its Optimum In/Day-Patient Plan from £250,000 to £1,000,000.

New policyholders can now opt into an extended hospital list in exchange for increased premiums. This list now covers a selection of hospitals based in Central London, previously excluded from the plan - National Friendly said 48% of its current Optimum policyholders are from this area.

In addition, the insurer's Out-Patient Plan now gives customers the choice of either a £2,000 or £5,000 cover limit each policy year for an increased premium.

The changes come following feedback from the mutual's associated intermediaries.

"National Friendly already had one of the most comprehensive hospital lists in the market but in response to feedback from members in the London area they are now offering a new extended hospital list," said health insurance specialist broker Julie Defago of Flexible Health. "The extended list will enable members to have a full choice of health care facilities, and access to the Central London hospitals that were previously not covered. It is great to have providers listen and act upon new ideas, to help support their intermediaries and members."

National Friendly's two PMI policies provide access to a GP or consultant for diagnosis as well as out-patient treatments and a range of private in-patient and day-patient services.