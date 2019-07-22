One in four Brits want online accounts deleted after death - LifeSearch

Vast majority have not discussed what they want to happen to posthumous social media data

A quarter of Brits (24%) think social media and email data should be automatically removed after they have passed away, while one in 10 (12%) are worried about what will happen to their accounts after they have gone, research from LifeSearch has revealed.

It also found that the majority of us (92%) have not made plans or informed loved-ones about their ‘data death' wishes.

The findings come as part as the life adviser firms Let's Start Talking campaign to get people to open up around uncomfortable subjects, such as death, illness, money and mental health.

According to its latest study, a significant number of people (44%) are also worried about their accounts getting hacked and this upsetting the people close to them after they die, 40% do not want their private data and messages becoming available and the same percentage would prefer to have certain elements of profiles automatically deleted.

As it stands, family members face a stack of paperwork to deactivate social profiles and mail accounts, with processes differing between sites and provides - often involving death certificates, sharing copies of ID and extensive information about the deceased.

Others (39%), meanwhile, would like to access a family member for friend's digital legacy, such as photos and photos, after they have passed away.

'Avoiding essential conversations'

"With our online presence increasingly a part of everyday life, it's important that we consider what will happen to our social media profiles, email accounts and the thousands of photos, videos and memories that go with them," said Emma Walker, chief marketing officer of LifeSearch.

"Understandably it's something that not many of us are keen to discuss, but avoiding essential conversations about our digital life after death could leave our loved ones locked out, unable to take control or at the mercy of hackers should the worst happen.

"Protection all starts with one open, honest conversation so we're urging the nation to start talking openly and honestly - if awkwardly - about these issues that matter most, to not only safeguard their family's future, but their own too."