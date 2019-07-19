MP proposes mandatory flexible working bill

MP Helen Whately said the proposals would help gender pay gap, shared parental leave and staff retention

A bill which would require employers to offer flexible working in employment contracts was introduced to parliament this week (16 July).

The Flexible Working Bill would require UK businesses to advertise vacancies as suitable for flexible working unless certain conditions are met.

Currently employees can apply for flexible working if they've worked continuously for the same employer for 26 weeks, however this is granted at the discretion of the company.

Conservative MP Helen Whately, who raised the plans, said the proposals would improve the gender pay gap, help shared parental leave and improve staff retention.

Productivity

"Helen Whately MP's proposed bill to make flexible working hours default is clear evidence that times are changing," said Paul Avis, marketing director of Canada Life Group Insurance. "Organisations need to recognise that the demands of a multi-generational workforce, all with busy lives, need to be addressed to gain and retain the best talent. The benefits of flexible working are numerous: it has been evidenced to improve the working lives of employees, it can help to close the gender pay gap and support parents juggling jobs with childcare."

Avis cited Canada Life research which showed 77% of employees had said it boosted productivity, however he added that flexible working in UK businesses lagged behind US, Canada, Japan and Germany.

"It enables employees to work in a way that suits them, creating a happy, healthy and engaged workforce which is more efficient and therefore productive," he said.