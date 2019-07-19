'What is burnout?' spikes online

Internet term shows 55% increase between 2018 and 2019 but 'millennial burnout' is most searched for

This April, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recognised ‘burnout' as an ‘occupational phenomenon' and, in January, a viral article on BuzzFeed entitled ‘How millennials became the Burnout Generation' also brought attention to the so-called epidemic.

Despite this, many people remain unsure what burnout is. Searches for ‘What is burnout?' increased 55% from 2018 to 2019 - from 602 a month in 2018 compared to 932 in the last seven months, according to recent research from Perkbox and SEMrush.

The findings echo recent RedArc research which showed that Google searches for 'mental health' have more than doubled in the past four years.

According to Perkbox, ‘Millennial burnout' is the term that is being most searched for in 2019 - reaching a peak of 4,400 times in March - however much less so (2,400) around the time of the BuzzFeed article. Meanwhile, ‘burnout test' - linking to Maslach Burnout inventory - has remained steady at 44 searches on average monthly.

Additionally, WHO refers to burnout as relating to occupation, but monthly online searches for ‘therapist burnout' (48), ‘university burnout' (52), ‘relationship burnout' (38) and ‘compassionate burnout' (28) show the term not being linked to the workplace.

‘Attention it deserves'

"Regardless of what shape or form we want the definition of ‘burnout' to take - be this as a ‘medical diagnosis' or just an ‘occupational phenomenon', it's important that we give it the attention it deserves," said Hannah Sims, product manager at Perkbox Medical. "If your mind is frazzled like it is when you're experiencing burnout, you're missing out on opportunities, might not be able to deliver at work, or feel like yourself when meeting friends. All this impacts your quality of life. You're not in the state of being happy inside and outside of work regardless of what incentives you're given. You need separate support to get back to full speed. That's what I think we should focus on the most when thinking ‘burnout' - it's a serious issue that needs dedicated attention."