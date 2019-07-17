yulife appoints Barry Waring as head of broker distribution

yulife also has plans to become member of group risk trade body GRiD

Group life start-up yulife has added Barry Waring to help set up a broker distribution arm.

Waring was group risk sales manager for Omnilife until it closed to new business earlier this month and he officially starts the role on 2 September.

"I'm very pleased to let you know that we are employing our first broker distribution team who will be working with advisers," Sammy Ruben, CEO and co-founder of yulife told COVER. "We are really excited that Barry is coming to yulife and he is bringing a team with him. His work with GRiD is absolutely aligned with our mission of raising the profile of group life insurance in a whole new imaginative way. So we are really excited that Barry and his team are joining yulife to help propel new engagement and new distribution opportunities working with brokers"

"We see ourselves working with a select number of platforms and advisers/brokers to work in partnership with us to grow this market," he continued. "yulife isn't your normal life proposition, so there may be some advisers that yulife would be a much easier sell for them."

Waring added: "The group risk market has not really changed in recent years so I am really excited to be part of Yulife with its innovative approach to engagement and wellbeing."

Currently distributed via a direct model through HR managers and platforms, yulife is likely to appeal to group risk brokers, Waring said. "People find the fact that it is a challenger refreshing," he added. "The idea is for yulife to change the market and the broker market is successful so we want to have them involved."

Waring also confirmed that in order for him to continue his ‘Raising the profile' role at group risk trade body GRiD, yulife intends to become a member of the association.