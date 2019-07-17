Canada Life Individual Protection relaunches app

Reward benefits, discounts and savings added to wellbeing hub offering access to counselling

Canada Life's app for its individual protection offering, which is free for life insurance and life insurance plus critical illness customers, has been relaunched with a host of rewards and benefits.

It offers savings of up to £1,928 per year with discounts on purchases, up to 25% off cinema tickets and gym discounts at over 3,000 UK locations, access to counselling service and wellbeing hub with podcasts and articles.

Advisers are being offered a free trial of the app when they sign up for extranet login details with Canada Life here.

Natalie Summerson, head of sales at Canada Life Individual Protection, said: "We know that finances are tight for many customers and buying protection products is not always a high priority. By offering great rewards with our cover as well as providing personalised wellbeing content, our aim is to make protection more of an investment than a cost for our customers and help advisers to close the £2.4 trillion UK protection gap."

Canada Life's individual protection support services include the Canada Life app, personal assistance programme, personal nurse service, second medical opinion, bereavement counselling, probate helpline and treatment sourcing.