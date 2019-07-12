British Friendly and EXL to build digital life platform

End-to-end customer on-boarding, underwriting and policy administration platform

A partnership between income protection mutual British Friendly and operations management and analytics company EXL will see the development of a digital life and protection platform for advisers.

EXL said it will be designed to help intermediaries place clients on risk efficiently, while allowing the insurer bring new products to market.

Commenting on the deal, Lee Schopp, interim CEO at British Friendly, said: "The ease of doing business with British Friendly is one of our guiding principles. In recent years, innovative new products and services have supported significant growth. While our current systems work well, we want to ensure we are ahead of the game when it comes to building next generation technology to support advisers. As we look to the future, we understand the need to leverage advanced information technology and, by partnering with EXL, we can continue to provide the award-winning standard that enabled us to receive the Gold Service Award from Defaqto, which confirms the high regard our service is held by intermediaries."

Nigel Edwards, senior vice president and head of UK/EU for EXL, added: "We are hugely excited to partner with British Friendly to create an innovative platform in the mutual space to enhance the customer experience for both their members and intermediaries using a fast, cost-effective system."

Guy Williams, VP marketing, EXL also said the technology will "make it easier for IFAs and customers to provide financial security in this essential yet under-penetrated market".