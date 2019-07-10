NHS to provide health advice through Amazon's Alexa

Technology will help patients get NHS-verified health information through voice commands

The elderly, blind people and those who cannot access the internet through traditional means will be able to access NHS health advice through Alexa, Amazon's voice-command technology, the government has announced.

Amazon's algorithm uses information from the NHS website to provide answers to medical and health-related questions.

The government said that the technology has the potential to reduce the pressure on the NHS and GPs by providing information for common illnesses.

By 2020, half of all searches are expected to be made through voice-assisted technology.

NHS Long Term Plan

"We want to empower every patient to take better control of their healthcare and technology like this is a great example of how people can access reliable, world-leading NHS advice from the comfort of their home, reducing the pressure on our hardworking GPs and pharmacists," said health secretary Matt Hancock.

"Through the NHS Long Term Plan, we want to embrace the advances in technology to build a health and care system that is fit for the future and NHSX will drive this revolution to bring the benefits to every patient, clinician and carer."

Matthew Gould, chief executive of NHSX, added: "The public need to be able to get reliable information about their health easily and in ways they actually use. By working closely with Amazon and other tech companies, big and small, we can ensure that the millions of users looking for health information every day can get simple, validated advice at the touch of a button or voice command.

"Part of our mission at NHSX is to give citizens the tools to access services and information directly, and partnerships such as this are an important part of achieving this."