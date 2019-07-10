Alison Martin replaces Amanda Blanc at Zurich

She takes role of chief executive officer Europe, EMEA and bank distribution with immediate effect

Last week we reported that Amanda Blanc had stepped down from her chief exec role at Zurich and left her position as ABI chair.

The insurer has announced that Alison Martin, who took on the role of group risk chief officer in January 2018, is to replace Blanc as chief executive officer Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and bank distribution.

Martin, who joined the insurer from Swiss Re where she was head of life & health business management, will continue to oversee the group risk management function until a suitable replacement has been put in place.

Mario Greco, group chief executive officer, said: "Alison is perfectly suited for this role. She is an enthusiastic leader who combines industry expertise with the right mix of customer focus, people management and commercial experience. She is a mature leader with a strong international background. I am confident she will successfully expand our capabilities to meet customer needs in the region. She knows our culture, she knows our business and is well suited to take our EMEA business to the next level."

Martin's appointment, which is of immediate effect, is subject to regulatory approval.