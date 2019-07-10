Google searches for 'mental health' more than double in four years

Employers can play crucial role in detecting behavioural changes that might indicate deterioration in employee mental health, says RedArc

The number of monthly online searches undertaken in the UK involving the specific term ‘mental health' has more than doubled in the past four years - from around 27,800 in 2015 to 69,200 in 2019 - analysis of Google's Keyword Planner by RedArc has revealed.

The nurse service also found that monthly searches for 893 broader phrases that Google recognises as being related to ‘mental health' has shown an increase of 37% between 2015 and 2019. Of these, the three specific terms with the highest number of monthly searches during this four-year period are ‘anxiety', ‘depression' and ‘bipolar'.

The search data also indicates peaks of activity during Mental Health Awareness Week during May and Mental Health Day in October.

According to Google, around 7% of worldwide searches were health-related - equivalent to 70,000 every minute and one billion health questions every day.

"Of course not every single mental health-related search is someone needing help or advice but the statistical evidence, as well as our own experience, certainly points towards an increase in demand," said Christin Husbands, managing director of RedArc nurses. "Individuals need to ensure they are seeking advice from a reputable source as there is a lot of content out there of a dubious nature. We're also extremely pleased to see Google taking steps towards supporting mental health - particularly for those most vulnerable."

Google now ensures that someone searching the words ‘how to kill myself' will be met with information from The Samaritans and NHS England as the top two results.

Employee benefits

Husbands also added that employers have a crucial role to play when it comes to detecting changes in behaviour that might indicate deterioration in an employee's mental health. Employee benefits schemes such as group risk schemes, employee assistance programmes (EAP) and private medical insurance (PMI) offer mental health support to employees via apps, online resources and self-help guides as well as clinical assessments, counselling and therapy, she said.

"We're never going to stop people using search engines to research potential mental health conditions, but we do need to help people make a judgement about which sources to trust," said Husbands. "Employers should be looking to fill this space either directly or via a third party to ensure that staff only receive the highest quality of information and that it is just as easy to source as using a search engine and is backed up with real interventions should a member of staff need it."