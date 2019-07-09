British travel insurers accused of 'possible systematic fraud'

Firms selling public healthcare could be breaking the law, says Spanish private hospitals association

The Spanish Private Healthcare Alliance (ASPE), an association which brings together over 1,300 healthcare organisations and represents more than 80% of Spain's private hospitals, is attempting to stamp out what it described as ‘possible systematic fraud' by UK travel insurers.

The organisation has called out the practices of several British insurance firms which it said were acting ‘with impunity' in the face of passive British and Spanish authorities.

The private medical healthcare business association said it has been reporting ‘possible fraudulent practices' to the British authorities, the autonomous regional government, the Spanish central government and the European Commission for the past three years.

The association said that some British companies are selling travel insurance policies which take advantage of the cover offered by the British and Spanish state-provided European Health Insurance Card, however as of yet no precautionary measures have been taken against them.

The association said ‘thousands' of British tourists ‘will fall victim' to policies which include assistance healthcare cover but prevent them from accessing private hospitals and clinics. It suggested that by selling healthcare already offered by public medical establishments, British insurance companies could be breaking the law because UK travellers believe they are covered by any healthcare centre.

APSE also argued that UK travel insurance companies are falsely alleging that private healthcare is deficient in order to avoid moving them from public healthcare institutions. ‘The real goal of these practices of attempting to discredit Spanish private medical healthcare is to avoid meeting their responsibilities as insurers,' it said.

As well as vying to continue to report ‘unprofessional behaviour', APSE is demanding precautionary measures from the British authorities related to such practices and is calling for the Spanish government to stamp out ‘possible fraud', while defending the ‘defamatory' tactics used against its private healthcare system.

ASPE said it reported ‘irregularities' in travel policy healthcare assistance to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) back in 2016, involving a number of British brands: Travelinsurance4medical.co.uk, Insurefor.com, Ok To Travel, Insure Pink, Staysure, Suretravel Citybond, Covered 2 Go, Good to Go, All Clear Traveller, Alpha Travel, ERV Medi-Care, Leisurecare Multi-traveller X5, World First Traveller and Get Going Travel Insurance.

COVER understands that an exlusion for medical emergency expenses at private hospitals in Spain was removed from AllClear Traveller in December 2016 following a change of insurer. 'Reference that a number of brands are still taking advantage of the healthcare provided by the public healthcare system is not true for AllClear Traveller or for any other AllClear branded policy,' it said.

A leaflet has been issued by APSE containing information and it has launched www.safetraveltospain.com.

More on this to follow…