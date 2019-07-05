Employers should consider 'eco' activities to help staff - RedArc

Introduce gardening, high-impact exercise and mindfulness into workplace, says nurse service

Eco activities such as walking, gardening and cycling, as well as endorphin-inducing physical training like HIIT, are just some of things that RedArc suggests would help employees take care of themselves at work.

The nurse service also suggested that practices such as mindfulness, meditation yoga and taking time away from technology would help ‘slow down' the world for staff members.

RedArc has pointed out that the starting point for mental health support in the workplace is to enable employees cope on their own, so there is value in providing ‘self-care' activities which allow them to build self-confidence and resilience.

These ‘relatively inexpensive' pastimes could be offered in addition to more traditional avenues of counselling and other employee benefits such as gym memberships, mental health apps and employee assistance programmes.

Employers should also consider the physical lay-out of workplaces and include areas such as reading rooms, work gardens and chill-out zones.

"It's been shown that self-care helps people reverse their mild to moderate mental health condition completely," said Ali Simmons, senior mental health nurse adviser for RedArc Nurses. "By understanding what helped them before and making a plan to repeat that behaviour, and regularly practice techniques that have previously worked, they can return to a stronger position."

Care boundaries

RedArc also drew attention to the boundaries that rightly exist when it comes to providing mental health support - for example limitations to the number of counselling sessions - that help guide employees towards coping on their own, while acknowledging that staff members who feel supported tend to get better quicker.

Christine Husbands, managing director for RedArc Nurses added: "People all react differently, and what challenges one person's mental health will be water off a duck's back for another. What's important is that employers have self-care support in place so that employees can understand which activities and tools help them both recover from illness and maintain good long-term mental health. When professional support is provided, it's important that self-care is seen as the end-goal, and the way forward in maintaining positive mental wellbeing."