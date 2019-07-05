COVER

Relive the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards in photographs

480 guests, 29 awards, 1 WIFAbulous evening

WIFA 2019 dinner
  • Professional Adviser
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Nearly 500 financial professionals filled the ballroom of the Hilton Bankside Hotel on 3 July for the second Women in Financial Advice Awards

Take a look at our photo album of the evening. Simply hover over the image below and use the arrows to navigate or click here to view the photos in another browser

Women In Financial Advice Awards 2019

And you can find all the winners of the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards here or watch a short video of highlights here

Many congratulations to them all from everyone at Professional Adviser, Cover and Retirement Planner

Further reading

  • LinkedIn  

More news