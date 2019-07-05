Relive the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards in photographs
480 guests, 29 awards, 1 WIFAbulous evening
Nearly 500 financial professionals filled the ballroom of the Hilton Bankside Hotel on 3 July for the second Women in Financial Advice Awards
Take a look at our photo album of the evening. Simply hover over the image below and use the arrows to navigate or click here to view the photos in another browser
And you can find all the winners of the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards here or watch a short video of highlights here
Many congratulations to them all from everyone at Professional Adviser, Cover and Retirement Planner
