Unum Dental launches employee enrolment portal

Research finds 30% of employees would pay for cover if they had access to it

Unum Dental has opened an online portal which allows employees to opt-in to their workplace dental cover.

The ‘streamlined' paperless process is likely to be beneficial to medium and large employers without access to a flexible benefits platform, the employee benefits provider said.

The announcement comes alongside findings of a recent survey of 2001 employees by Unum which found that 30% said they would pay for dental cover if their employer had a scheme in place.

Accessed via a smartphone, Unum has suggested the portal is potentially a ‘cost-effective' way of offering employee access to dental plans to SMEs. The digitalised process means that Unum Dental is an end-to-end offering which allows users to join on and receive payment of claims.

"We wanted to give businesses a cost-effective solution which eliminates the complex paper application process voluntary benefit schemes typically carried in the past," said Andrew Bower, managing director at Unum Dental. "This new portal further enhances our digital offering, allowing us to create a completely online experience that is both user-friendly and significantly reduces our paper footprint."