Govt. must spend £8bn on social care 'immediately'

The Economic Affairs Committee recommends introduction of free personal care over five-year period

Social care is "severely underfunded" and "more than a million adults" who need care are not receiving it, Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee, has warned the government.

He also claimed that family and friends are being put under "greater pressure to provide unpaid care" and the care workforce remains "underpaid and undervalued" in a system riddled with "unfairness".

A report entitled by the Committee entitled ‘Social care funding: time to end a national scandal' has recommended that - based on estimations from The Health Foundation and King's Fund - the government needs to spend £8bn to restore social care immediately.

It suggests that the introduction of free personal care over a period of five years would bring the entitlement for social care closer to the NHS by introducing free care services to help with activities such as washing, dressing and cooking. It added that those in care would still pay for accommodation and assistance with less critical needs like housework or shopping.

Local authorities

Diminishing budgets have forced local authorities to reduce public funding, which is £700m lower than 2010/11 levels despite increases in the number of people requiring care, the report said.

There is also unequal distribution of social funding across local authorities, it found, and the shortfall has meant that local authorities are paying care providers a far lower rate for local authority-funded care recipients than self-funded care recipients. It also claimed that care providers with a high proportion of local-authority-funded care recipients are struggling to survive.

The model would cost £7bn per year according to the Health Foundation and the King's Fund - just £2bn more than the government's 2017 ‘cap and floor' proposal.

‘Public spending priority'

"The whole system is riddled with unfairness, said Lord Forsyth. "Someone with dementia can pay hundreds of thousands of pounds for their care, while someone with cancer receives it for free. Local authorities are increasingly expected to fund social care themselves, despite differences in local care demands and budgets. Social care funding has decreased most in the most deprived areas. And local authorities can't afford to pay care providers a fair price, forcing providers to choose whether to market to those people who fund their own care or risk going bankrupt.

"Fixing underfunding is not difficult," he continued. "The government needs to spend £8bn now to return quality and access in the system to an acceptable standard. Fixing unfairness is more complicated, but the government has ducked the question for too long. They need to publish a white paper, not a green paper, with clear proposals for change now. We think that change should include the introduction of free personal care, ensuring those with critical needs can receive help with essential daily activities like washing, dressing and cooking.

"Our recommendations will cost money, but social care should be a public spending priority. By 2023/24, the NHS funding will have increased by £20.5bn per year. This is more than the entirety of local authority adult social care expenditure."