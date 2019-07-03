Albany Park partners with Anorak to offer online advice

Telephony service from protection advisers offered alongside online platform and Cignpost Life added

Protection and mortgage advice firm Albany Park has announced that it has joined forces with Anorak Technologies.

Last year we reported that Anorak was building a digital platform for intermediaries.

The partnership will enable Albany Park to offer telephony protection advice alongside Anorak's online platform.

Targeting clients with ‘simple' protection requirements with an advice and sales process that can be completed in minutes, Albany Park will provide personal advice for more complex cases for users who need additional support during the sales journey.

In addition, Anorak will add Albany Park's Cignpost Life ‘buy now' online life insurance product with critical illness cover to its D2C and broker platforms, allowing clients to go on risk immediately with as few as five yes/no underwriting questions.

Technology

"We are delighted to partner with such an innovative company," said Paul Foody, managing director of Albany Park. "We look forward to growing the relationship in the future with every possibility of potential ways of working to together. We pride ourselves on offering customers high quality advice. Our model combines the skills and knowledge of trusted, trained and experienced advisers but also an appetite to use technology to address the demands of an ever growing tech savvy market that want to fulfil their needs online. Providing excellence in both is key to us and fits perfectly with the Anorak model."



David Vanek, co-founder and CEO of Anorak added: "When choosing an intermediary to partner with it is extremely important that we truly understand their values and ethos as well as their technology aspirations and client experience. Albany Park excels in these areas. We spent time getting to know the team and having listened to client conversations were impressed with the quality of their advice and customer service. We are looking forward to a strong and lasting partnership."