EXCLUSIVE: Omnilife closes to new business

Legal & General agrees to take on existing book of business and policyholders will be invited to renew

A notice was sent out yesterday (1 July) by Omnilife to intermediaries explaining its decision to run down its book of group protection business.

COVER understands that Legal & General (L&G) has agreed to take on the existing book. Customers will be invited to renew policies and current contracts in place will be "honoured" by Omnilife, a source close to the firm said. It is understood that L&G intends to commit to no worse terms than those currently offered.

Omnilife, L&G and intermediaries will be working over the next few days to ensure the transition is as "seamless as possible".

Involving shareholder RGA, the decision was a "strategic" one, COVER has been told.

As a small player in the group life market, COVER understands that it was difficult for Omnilife to continue.

The group life insurer currently employs 30 to 35 members of staff however it is thought that, following consultation, the agreement will significantly impact its workforce.

The following statement was posted to the Omnilife website on 2 July: 'Following our acquisition by RGA on 1 February 2019, the Omnilife Board has been considering the future of the existing UK group risk business and has concluded that this business no longer represents a strategic priority for the company. Consequently, the difficult decision has been taken to exit the UK group risk market.'

It continued: 'With immediate effect, Omnilife will close to new business. Existing quotations and policies that incepted prior to 1 July will be included within the scope of the transition. It's expected that the transition process will commence during July 2019 and will be materially completed within 12 months.

'Omnilife and L&G are now working together to develop and deliver a process which minimises policyholder and intermediary effort. Where there is additional work for intermediaries, for example transferring schemes to L&G outside the rate retest cycle, additional commission payments will be available.'

Read the full statement here.