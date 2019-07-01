New job or pay-rise can 'trigger' protection conversations

With triggers for protection conversations happening later in life, advisers should reconsider the needs of consumers, Royal London report suggests

Buying a house and starting a family remain the main reasons for buying protection according to consumers and advisers, however when it comes to the next biggest triggers their views differ, Royal London's State of the Protection Nation survey has shown.

Advisers think a friend or relative getting sick or dying is the next most common prompt for a protection conversation, however the report showed that less consumers took out protection for this reason than following a salary increase (12%).

Single-earners, a group made up of 30-49 years olds in low-cost housing and with limited savings, are considered one of the most financially vulnerable consumer groups. More than half (52%) said they would last no longer than three months on their savings or investments if they could not work due to illness or injury, however only 9% agreed that people in employment should consider income protection.

The report also found that people are most likely to buy life cover in the next five years as opposed to income protection and critical illness cover, with 18-34 year olds being the most likely to purchase any type of protection. It also revealed that most people think they are likely to die during their working lives than not be able to work as a result of serious health condition or long-term sickness, even though, according to figures from Pacific Re Life, an average 30 year-old woman is 12 times more likely to be off work ill for two months than die during her working life.

According to advisers, the cost of living is the most significant perceived threat to the protection market (55%), following by consumer inertia (50%) and lack of income growth (49%), while a third (33%) of consumers said they are sceptical about buying protection.

Adviser ‘opportunity'

Jennifer Gilchrist, protection specialist at Royal London, said: "Traditional triggers such as buying a house are happening at a much later stage for people, but younger consumers still need protection such as income protection. This research shows there's an opportunity for advisers to have protection conversations with younger clients to help them get the right cover for their needs.

"The industry still has work to do to tackle consumer scepticism and a lack in confidence in the industry. Cost remains a barrier to buying protection, especially for those who are more financially vulnerable such as renters. Advisers and providers need to find a way to engage with those who are least able to deal with financial shocks and show them the value of advice and the importance of protecting their incomes."