Life sector 'looking to diversify' and 'cross-sell products' - CBI/PWC

Financial Services Survey finds insurance industry upbeat as business volumes fall

CBI/PwC's latest quarterly survey has revealed that insurance broking is focusing on technology-enabled customer experience coupled with mergers and acquisitions to grow market share over the next sixth months.

According to the research undertaken across 79 firms, life insurance is looking to diversify its offering to develop and cross-sell products to cover more life stages, and it is the only sector in financial services looking to international markets for growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, marketing spend in general insurance has fallen sharply as the focus moves away from new business and towards retaining customers and brand consolidation.

'Fairly positive'

The survey found that the insurance sector is fairly positive compared to financial services overall. While general insurance business volumes are falling against expected growth, life insurance has shown a ‘rise in profitability.'

"The story across the insurance sector is a slightly more upbeat one, however it is a game of two halves. On the one hand you have more than decent growth in broking volume and profitability," said Jim Bichard, insurance leader at PwC UK.

"This underlines the importance of the intermediary role that the broker plays in owning the customer relationship, which is integral to success.

"By contrast, business volumes in life insurance fell and of course there are Brexit challenges, and this comes from both the second-order effects on their customers, and the overall impact of the UK leaving the EU, on the confidence of the wider market.

"Over the horizon we will see broking focusing on winning new customers and growing the domestic market. In life insurance, we'll see heavy investment in IT to try and reduce operating costs and boost profitability."

Cost savings

The report found that hiring levels in both life and general insurance fell in response to cost savings and headcounts are flat and expected to fall, however there is an upturn in training investment.

Speed and efficiency is a priority across the sector and there is also a focus on improving CRM capabilities and delivering better services, the survey suggested.

Aviva recently announced a reshape that will involve 1,800 job losses and LV= sold the rest of its general insurance business to Allianz