More than a quarter of UK adults do not brush teeth twice a day

Two-fifths of employees missed work due to dental emergency last year, research suggests

Health plan provider SimplyHealth has revealed findings of a survey showing that 40% employees had to take time off work to get emergency dental work done during the last year - losing the equivalent of almost a working day (7.5 hours) to attend appointments.

The Simplyhealth Consumer Oral Health Survey also found that staff are not just having to take time off for their own dental treatment, with more than half (55%) of employees missing work due to a dental emergency for their child or children, taking an average 7.1 hours off work for appointments.

Alarmingly, the survey of 5083 adults revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of UK adults do not brush their teeth twice a day or more as recommended by the dentists and a third (33%) said they never floss.

Three quarters (75%) agreed that poor oral health can have a significant impact on general health, but only 20% of people think oral health can be linked to heart disease and just 13% think it can be linked to diabetes.

'Proactive and preventative'

Pam Whelan, director of corporate at Simplyhealth, said: "Suffering with a dental emergency, such as toothache or cracked tooth, can be incredibly painful and when employees are not feeling their best, they won't be able to perform at their best in work. The health of your teeth and gums can have a significant impact on overall wellbeing, so it's important to look after your oral health.

"Employers can play a role in supporting their employees by providing dental payment plans, which make it easy for employees to get the dental treatments they need, regardless of whether they receive NHS or private dentistry care. The plans enable access to treatment quickly, which helps employees take a proactive and preventative approach to their own health and wellbeing, and in turn supports the business by helping to reduce absence."

For more information about Simplyhealth Denplan's check our interactive eBook here.