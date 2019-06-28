Medigo brings GLOBALCOVER and GLOBALCARE to UK

Healthcare treatment benefit offering second medical opinion and medical concierge

Medigo's GLOBALCOVER is treatment-based employee insurance for major illnesses including cancer treatment, heart surgery, neurosurgery and live-organ transplants.

For ‘an affordable premium', the NHS bolt-on allows employers to provide access to treatment options abroad where UK health provision is restrictive or non-existent, said Medigo.

Rather than a lump sum, it covers second medical opinion service at the outset, as well as travel and accommodation costs for the patient and a companion.

GLOBALCARE is ‘comprehensive' healthcare support designed to meet the needs of patients who self-pay for treatment. The annual subscription includes a medical concierge service for all medical specialities as well as access to two second medical opinions a year; both at home or abroad.

It provides personal support and logistics for medical treatment booking in 35 countries chosen through a dedicated personal assistant, who compares treatment costs, books the medical treatment, arranges travel and accommodation, as well as medical record translation or interpretation.



"These products are great for employers who are looking for smart ways to make their health benefits relevant" said Bruce Eaton, Medigo managing director, UK. "Both products support the health needs of the modern, multigenerational workforce. These products bring a significant change to employee health and wellbeing benefits by providing more choices than traditional benefit packages. With GLOBALCARE and GLOBALCOVER, employers can take responsibility for delivering healthcare solutions that meet the needs of their workforce in a scalable way."

Waiting times

Ugur Samut, Medigo CEO added: "We're thrilled to be able to open up our services to a new market and hope to help more people gain peace of mind that they'll get the right medical treatment when they need it.

"Even highly developed healthcare systems struggle to meet the needs of people dealing with life-threatening illness, who often require fast and innovative treatment," he added.

The UK ranks 28th in Europe for cancer survival rates according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (GLOBOCAN 2018) and, according to The Telegraph, one in four cancer cases has to wait at least two months for treatment.