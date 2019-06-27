Mental health is at 'unique moment in history' - Louise Aston

Business in the Community wellbeing director tells PBUK delegates 'we are at a turning point'

We are experiencing a "unique moment in history" for mental health at work, with "more people talking than ever" about the issue, Louise Aston, wellbeing director for Business in the Community told delegates at Pensions & Benefits UK yesterday.

She said that ‘health and wellbeing' is "no longer a fluffy thing on the side" for companies - it is "mainstream," she said - with it serving as a core principle of "whole organisation" approaches to workplace wellbeing at a strategic boardroom level.

Talking through the findings of Business in the Community's Mental Health at Work Report 2018, she described wellbeing as the "mutually reinforcing relationship between physical, mental, financial and social health and wellbeing". Adding that "there is no health without mental health".

However we are at a "turning point," she said, with the onus now on turning mental health awareness into action through collaboration across industries, trade bodies and charities.

Into action

Summarising the report, she highlighted it found that 85% of line managers acknowledge responsibility for the mental health of staff, however only 30% have taken part in training.

The report also revealed the extent of stigma surrounding financial health, with 56% saying they do not feel comfortable talking about money at work and 35% reporting that their financial situation is putting a strain on their mental health.

She said 61% had experienced a mental health problem due to work or where work was a contributing factor and 54% said they feel comfortable talking about their mental health at work.

Worryingly, she said 11% of those who had disclosed a mental health issue at work faced dismissal or were disciplined.

Aston's call to action was to "talk, train and take action", highlighting that while mental health first aid is reactive, the key to good mental health support lies in "literacy and normalisation" across the workplace.