MHFA England rolls out best-practice guide for employers

Following HSE's recent enhancement of its First Aid guidance

Mental Health First Aid England (MHFA) has today launched a best-practice guide for employers on how to implement mental health first aid in the workplace.

It follows the Health and Safety's Executive's (HSE) recent enhancement of its First Aid guidance regarding the need to consider mental health alongside physical health when undertaking a ‘needs assessment'.

According to MHFA England, 15,000 organisations across the country have trained staff using its courses and it is thought this figure could rise significantly if the HSE's guidance is adopted by employers.

The regulator estimates that 15.4 million working days are lost due to mental ill health every year.

Simon Blake OBE, chief executive, Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England said: "Our new guidance provides clear information to support employers in implementing Mental Health First Aid training in the workplace - ensuring that their first aid provision can effectively protect both the mental and physical health of their employees.



"Mental Health First Aid training should always be one part of a ‘whole organisation' approach to mental health - helping thousands of employers to implement the core standards for a mentally healthy workplace, as set out in the Government's ‘Thriving at Work' review, including improving mental health awareness and encouraging conversation about the support available."

The employers' best-practice guide to mental health first aid can be read here.

Alongside the guide, a resource offering support on the role of the person trained in mental health first aid has also been released by MHFA England. Covering the boundaries and responsibilities of those qualified at different levels, it can be read here.