London renters paying 65% of salary on rent (UK average is 34%)

On average, more than a third of renters' income (34%) is spent on rent in the UK, research by lettings platform Howsy has shown by comparing data from gov.uk and ONS.

In London, the average cost of rent accounts for 65% of the average salary, with renters in Hackney on average paying a whopping 83% of their salary on rent, according to the research.

In other areas, such as Brent, Newham and Southwark the average monthly rental spend is above 70%, and for Haringey, Barking & Dagenham and the City of London it is more than 60% of the average monthly salary - more than the amount of cover typically made available by most income protection policies (60%).

"I find these statistics terrifying," said Kathryn Knowles, managing director of Cura Financial Services. "Many income protection policies can offer cover for 60% of your income. This means that in 14 boroughs of London, the average renter would be unable to protect their monthly rental bill, and they can forget about needing to eat, having clean water, commuting, a life.

"There is growing concern over the amount of people that are experiencing stress or other mental health conditions, and how financial pressures add to this," she added. "There needs to be clear education and advice offered to people so that they can protect their mind, home and finances."

Wales is the most affordable nation with rent taking up 30% of the average monthly salary and locally East Renfrewshire in Scotland is the cheapest rental market for tenants at £584 a month on average (23% of the average wage of £2,509).

