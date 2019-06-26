COVER

London renters paying 65% of salary on rent (UK average is 34%)

Research data shows

  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

More than the typical amount of cover available through income protection policies

On average, more than a third of renters' income (34%) is spent on rent in the UK, research by lettings platform Howsy has shown by comparing data from gov.uk and ONS.

In London, the average cost of rent accounts for 65% of the average salary, with renters in Hackney on average paying a whopping 83% of their salary on rent, according to the research.

In other areas, such as Brent, Newham and Southwark the average monthly rental spend is above 70%, and for Haringey, Barking & Dagenham and the City of London it is more than 60% of the average monthly salary - more than the amount of cover typically made available by most income protection policies (60%).

"I find these statistics terrifying," said Kathryn Knowles, managing director of Cura Financial Services. "Many income protection policies can offer cover for 60% of your income. This means that in 14 boroughs of London, the average renter would be unable to protect their monthly rental bill, and they can forget about needing to eat, having clean water, commuting, a life.

"There is growing concern over the amount of people that are experiencing stress or other mental health conditions, and how financial pressures add to this," she added. "There needs to be clear education and advice offered to people so that they can protect their mind, home and finances."

Legal & General recently launched protection products tailored specifically to the rental market - read our UnderCOVER product review here - and iPipeline's Paul Yates explores the need to give renters better access to protection here

Wales is the most affordable nation with rent taking up 30% of the average monthly salary and locally East Renfrewshire in Scotland is the cheapest rental market for tenants at £584 a month on average (23% of the average wage of £2,509).

Read the full rundown of rental costs vs. average monthly salary across the UK and its regions below.

Nation

Average Rent as % of Average Salary - Per Month

Wales

30%

Northern Ireland

35%

Scotland

39%

England

42%

UK

34%

Region

Average Rent as % of Average Salary - Per Month

Wales

30%

North East

31%

Yorkshire and the Humber

33%

North West

33%

East Midlands

34%

Northern Ireland

35%

West Midlands

35%

Scotland

39%

East of England

41%

South West

44%

South East

45%

London

65%
   

Rankings - Top 10 most affordable

 

Location

Average Rent as % of Average Salary - Per Month

East Renfrewshire

23%

Copeland

25%

Rhondda Cynon Taf

25%

Pendle

25%

Hartlepool

26%

Darlington

26%

Allerdale

27%

Carmarthenshire

27%

Barnsley

27%

County Durham

27%

*Northern Irish data only available on a national level and not on a regional basis.
 

 

Rankings - Top 10 least affordable

 

Location

Average Rent as % of Average Salary - Per Month

Hackney

83%

Brent

77%

Newham

75%

Southwark

70%

Oxford

70%

Haringey

67%

Brighton and Hove

66%

Elmbridge

66%

City of London

65%

Barking and Dagenham

65%
   

All London Boroughs

 

Location

Average Rent as % of Average Salary - Per Month

Bromley

46%

Bexley

46%

Croydon

50%

Sutton

51%

Kingston upon Thames

51%

Greenwich

52%

Havering

53%

Wandsworth

53%

Merton

55%

Lewisham

56%

Redbridge

56%

Richmond upon Thames

57%

Islington

58%

Harrow

59%

Camden

59%

Hounslow

60%

Westminster

60%

Tower Hamlets

61%

Hammersmith and Fulham

61%

Waltham Forest

62%

Ealing

62%

Lambeth

62%

Hillingdon

62%

Barnet

63%

Enfield

64%

Barking and Dagenham

65%

Haringey

67%

Southwark

70%

Newham

75%

Brent

77%

Hackney

83%

Kensington and Chelsea

No wage data

Further reading

  • LinkedIn  

More news