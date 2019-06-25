Almost three quarters of Scots 'affected' by heart disease

Cardiovascular disease is Scotland's 'biggest killer' however half in the nation are 'not concerned' by it, survey finds

A YouGov study produced for charity Heart Research UK asking 1,000 Scots a number of questions relating to lifestyle choices and personal experience of cardiovascular disease (CVD) has found that 72% have been affected by it.

However despite 41 people a day dying from CVD in Scotland - the nation's ‘biggest killer' - 50% of Scottish people are not concerned by the disease, the findings showed.

According to official statistics, people in Scotland are almost twice as likely to die from coronary heart disease in Scotland as in the south east of England.

Heart Research UK has started new campaign The Heart of Scotland Appeal to draw attention to the severity of CVD across the nation.

Backed by celebrities and politicians such as Nicola Sturgeon, David Moyes and KT Tunstall, the money raised will be spent to fund Scottish research into the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease at hospitals and universities.

‘Could be reversed'

"With the prevalence of cardiovascular disease so much higher in Scotland compared to the rest of UK, it's vital more people are aware of their risk and how they can reduce it," said Barbara Harpham, chief executive of Heart Research UK.

"It is worrying to see that, despite the number of people with loved ones being affected by cardiovascular disease, so many people are not concerned about it. We are urging all Scots to take cardiovascular disease seriously and support the Heart of Scotland appeal so we can all keep our loved ones around for longer."

Professor Nawwar Al-Attar, consultant cardiac and transplant surgeon, Golden Jubilee National Hospital, Clydebank and spokesperson for Heart Research UK added: "Although great improvements have been made in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease over the last decade, coronary heart disease is still Scotland's biggest killer. With an aging population and rising levels of obesity and diabetes, this progress could be reversed which is why we need to act now.

"We can all reduce our risk of developing heart disease by leading a healthy lifestyle which means eating healthily, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight and not smoking. The Heart of Scotland Appeal is a very welcome initiative to support more research at Scottish universities and address the problem of heart disease in Scotland."