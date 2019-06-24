Wellbeing is now 'mainstream' - REBA

Number of employee wellbeing strategies has doubled in three years, surveys shows

One in seven firms (68.4%) now has a strategy in place for monitoring employee wellbeing - more than double the figure for 2016 (29.8%) - data from the Reward & Employee Benefits Association (REBA) has revealed.

The Employee Wellbeing Research 2019, conducted alongside AXA PPP healthcare, also indicated that if wellbeing strategy take-up continues at its current rate, the number of employers without a strategy could be as low as 17% by 2020.

Mental health

The data also showed that there has been a significant increase in employers offering specific mental health support. Nearly half (45.9%) of employers reported having a dedicated mental health strategy in place - compared to 15.8% in 2018 - while mental health is now the number one wellbeing priority for boardrooms (62%).

"This year's results reveal just how fast wellbeing and mental health have risen up the corporate agenda," said Debi O'Donovan, director REBA. "It's clear from the data that CEOs are under more pressure from their shareholders to make the fundamental changes needed to improve wellbeing in their workforces as a key way to create long-term sustainable businesses filled with productive employees."

The survey also found that wellbeing focus is switching to senior managers - 72.1% said they are committed - and of those with a mental health strategy, 77.2% are providing line managers with mental health training.

Digital tools

The survey found that the provision of wellbeing apps has jumped from 8.5% in 2016 to 30.5% in 2019, with employers offering access to virtual GPs increasing from 11.6% in 2016 to 31.5% in 2019.

Since 2018, there has been a 57% growth in employers offering a dedication health and wellbeing component on their website (from 31.1% last year to 47.3% this year).

Challenges

High-pressure working environments remain the biggest threat to wellbeing, while nearly half (46.8%) of organisations without a wellbeing strategy said the main barrier is lack of budget - only 3% of boards believe employees' financial wellbeing is their primary concern.

The survey found that almost three-quarters of organisations measure the effectiveness of their wellbeing strategies, whereas fewer than one in five (17%) said they were able to measure return on investment of wellbeing initiatives in 2018.

Chris Horlick, distribution director for AXA PPP healthcare, said: "Employers are doing a pretty good job helping their people to lead healthy, active lives. And, welcome though these findings are, in our enthusiasm to promote wellbeing, we must remember to be inclusive and reach out to those employees with most to gain from making the incremental changes that can transform an unhealthy lifestyle into a healthy one."

REBA's Employee Wellbeing Survey 2019 featured 250 wellbeing, HR and employee benefits specialists working mainly at larger sized organisations (250+ employees) across a broad range of industry sectors.