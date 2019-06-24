Shepherds Friendly pays 95.8% income protection claims

Musculoskeletal, spinal issues and mental health problems most common reasons

Shepherds Friendly Society paid 95.85 of income protection claims in 2018, a year in which it experienced 7% growth in membership.

Musculoskeletal pain (non-spinal) accounted for 27.15% of its 2018 claims, spinal issues for 14.5% and 11.97% were for mental health issues.

Viral infections and flus (9.61%) and fractures (6.91%) were also common reasons for claims.

According to the mutual, claims were denied due to non-disclosure of details at the time of application, claim situations not meeting the terms and conditions of the plan and non-payment of premiums.

"2018 has been a very busy and successful year for the Society in which the claims team have strived to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our members," said Daniel Palk, head of claims and underwriting at Shepherds Friendly. "The Society has been successful in attracting new members and in maintaining great service and support to them, reflected by the 7% growth in our membership.

He described the 95.8% stat as "a reassuring figure reiterating that we are there to provide cover to our members when needed".

"We pride ourselves on ensuring that from start to finish we are able to support our members in their time of need," he added. "Our trained specialists are there every step of the way to explain, guide and keep our members up to date with the progress of their claim and to assist them in their return to work."

In 2018, Shepherds Friendly launched an online notification feature allowing members to notify the society digitally when they would like to start a claim, following feedback from members.