LV= defends critical illness changes

Benign brain tumour definition amendment designed to 'reflect future diagnostic trends'

Earlier today we published CIExpert analysis of LV='s most recent updates to its critical illness (CI) proposition.

CIExpert director Alan Lakey described the changes - to three full payment conditions and one additional payment condition - as "minor", highlighting that while wordings around third degree burns had improved, its return to an "inferior" benign brain tumour condition amendment will "reduce claim potential".

He also suggested that a lack of significant improvements in recent years had seen LV= "drifting down the critical illness quality table".

In response, Chris McNab, protection proposition director at LV= told COVER: "The LV= critical illness proposition continues to offer extensive cover, straightforward definitions and represents good value for money.

"Our definitions are clear, straightforward and market-leading, especially for some of the main causes of claim - heart attack and stroke - where we will pay on clinical diagnosis, with no requirement for a minimum threshold.

"Meanwhile, features such as our unique double accident benefit and enhanced neurological cover, help us to provide more positive customer outcomes on a consistent basis."

He also pointed to LV='s customer support, such as Doctor Services, as reasons for its "strong offering" CI for advisers and customers.

Benign brain tumour

Before now, LV= paid benign brain tumour claims on diagnosis alone, however it has moved across to the market norm by requiring full or partial surgical removal, radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

COVER understands that this market trend reflects insurers adapting policies to avoid pay-outs for conditions which are not life-threatening or a critical illness, in light of routine MRI scans and improving diagnostics around brain conditions.

While Lakey described LV='s new wording as "inferior", McNab argues it "remains above the ABI minimum standards" despite its amendment.

"With the critical illness market constantly evolving and with ever-improving diagnostic techniques, we've reviewed and updated some our critical illness definitions," he said.

"We have changed our benign brain tumour definition to align with the market, to reflect improved diagnosis of the condition and expected future diagnostic trends. The revised definition covers surgery, radiosurgery and chemotherapy for benign brain tumours - and remains above the ABI minimum standards."

Existing customers

LV= said the changes have no impact on existing customers and will only apply to new policy applications received on and after Friday 21 June.

Valid quotes and valid applications up this date will be based on prior definitions.

"Our priority is to deliver the best outcome for our customers and our concern is that the definition as it stands may lead to us paying out on conditions that are now more regularly diagnosed but are not ‘critical illnesses' - a situation which would likely lead to increased prices to cover the costs of the anticipated extra claims," said McNab.