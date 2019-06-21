CIExpert analysis of 'minor' LV= critical illness changes

Four alterations 'may be a precursor to more drastic changes over the next year,' says Alan Lakey

LV= has introduced updates to three of its 100% conditions and one additional payment condition for critical illness.

The changes include a move from brain tumour diagnosis alone to the market norm of requiring full or partial surgical removal, radiotherapy or chemotherapy, an "inferior" wording that Lakey believes "reduces claim potential".

Meanwhile, six motor neurone disease conditions are listed as opposed to just a single definition and third degree and partial degree burns definition wordings have been improved.

"2019 promises to be just as busy and confusing in terms of critical illness changes as 2018," CIExpert director Alan Lakey told COVER.

"LV= had not made any significant changes to its definitions since January 2016 and was in danger of being overlooked by advisers focusing on quality," he said. "These four alterations are relatively minor and may prove to be a precursor to more drastic changes over the next year."

Alterations To Main 100% Conditions Benign Brain Tumour Until now LV= paid benign brain tumour claims on diagnosis alone. Now they have moved across to the market norm by requiring certain treatments - full or partial surgical removal, radiotherapy or chemotherapy. Motor Neurone Disease LV= now lists the six motor neurone conditions as opposed to simply stating ‘motor neurone disease'. Third Degree Burns Claim potential has been widened by reducing the requirement for facial or head burns from 50% of the area to 20%. Alterations To Additional Payment Conditions Partial Third Degree Burns As with the main third degree burns wording this condition has been improved by reducing the facial or head burn requirement from 20% to 10% of the surface area. The payment is the lower of £12,500 or 12.5% of the sum insured.

Verdict

"LV= is considered a market leader in income protection plans but, conversely, has been drifting down the critical illness quality table and has not applied any significant improvements since January 2016," said Lakey. "There is a real danger of it being relegated to the ranks of the also rans which is a shame because in past years it has been at the forefront of quality and innovation.

"The changes are a curate's egg - the improved wordings for the two third degree burns conditions are welcome and widen the scope for a claim to be paid however this is overshadowed by the return to an inferior claim wording for benign brain tumour. Not every tumour is treated or is treatable and this change reduces the claim potential.

"Hopefully, future changes will restore LV= to the top end of the quality table," Lakey concluded.

