Protection needs public and private 'collaborative approach' - Zurich

Responsibilities for financial choices about insurance, savings and pensions increasingly falling on UK workers, report finds

Protecting the needs of workers in today's changing environment "means collaborating with government and others to encourage greater awareness," Zurich's head of corporate risk Nick Homer has said in light of new research.

The study carried out by Zurich and the University of Oxford (UoO) exploring people's job situations, their concerns about technology and their knowledge of financial planning has found that having too little saved for retirement is the top financial worry for 41% of respondents in the UK.

The study entitled ‘Perceptions on protection: Surveying workers to build new agile solutions' - a survey of 16,500 individuals representative of the working population in 15 countries in collaboration with UoO's Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment - also found that 23% of Brits said they had plans to leave their job voluntarily within the next year (16% in Germany), compared to 12% who expected to lose their job during this time.

In the UK, 17% of UK respondents worry about losing their job to technology in the next five years, compared to 39% in Italy and 44% in Japan, while fewer than half (49%) in Britain said they were willing sacrifice one evening of leisure time per week for six months in order to undertake professional retraining or to learn new skills - compared to 67% in Spain and 81% in UAE.

Changing environment

The traditional model of a job for life with a single employer is no longer the norm for many these days, the report found.

‘New technologies, globalization and demographic shifts are driving wholesale changes in today's workforce,' it said. ‘The traditional career model is eroding, self-employment and ‘gig' working is becoming more commonplace and mobility across industries and geographies is increasing. Workers have more flexibility in how they work but less security in their employment and income. The need to continuously hone and develop new skills is increasing. Meanwhile, traditional social protection systems are yet adapt to the evolving realities of work.'

According to the survey, 9% of respondents in the UK have multiple jobs, compared to 17% in the US and 18% in Japan. But while worker flexibility increases, people are more prone to gaps in income and job security.

The report pointed out that, as a result of the changing landscape, the responsibility for financial choices about insurance, savings and pensions are ‘increasingly falling on workers themselves'. ‘But we believe that workers cannot - and should not - shoulder this responsibility for themselves,' it said. ‘No one stakeholder - employers, government or insurers, can do so. Protecting workers in this new environment needs a collaborative approach.'

Women reported being less knowledgeable about insurance products than men - just 17% of female respondents in the UK said they knew about income protection compared to 26% of men. This compares to 32% and 38% respectively in Switzerland, where there is a more integrated public and private welfare system.

According to the survey, just 3% said they had income protection in place despite being lacking a financial safety net.

Agile Protection



Zurich's Nick Homer said: "Our objective is to learn more about how workers see their own situations and circumstances and how businesses see their role evolving within the new world of work. The study should contribute to the broader debate about work and financial resilience over the coming years making it easier for those setting policy to respond effectively.

"We know that any solution to provide better protection for people and their families must involve multiple stakeholders across the public and private sectors," he said. "It means collaborating with government and others to encourage greater awareness of the issues, and more provision of support through workplaces and individually.

"Also key is making sure that any welfare provision works alongside any private arrangements in place," he continued. "We've seen some progress here with clarification last year that lump sum pay-outs from critical illness and life insurance policies won't impact on means testing for some benefits like Universal Credit where money can be used to clear mortgages or other debt. However the same protection isn't given to rental payments, showing there's more work to be done."

Zurich and UoO's Agile Protection project is part of a three-year research programme which launched in November 2018.