Barry O'Dwyer named group CEO at Royal London

Previously head of UK for Standard Life Aberdeen, he also held senior roles at Phoenix and Prudential

Royal London has announced the appointment of Barry O'Dwyer as its new group chief executive to replace outgoing Phil Loney.

The insurer has named O'Dwyer as its new group chief executive, subject to regulatory approval, with effect from September 2019.

O'Dwyer was previously head of UK for Standard Life Aberdeen, having spent nearly six years at the business, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has also previously held senior roles at major insurers Phoenix and Prudential.

This follows an announcement last December that Phil Loney, who has held the group CEO role for seven years, is to step down from his position on 28 June. The group said he will remain available for the remainder of the calendar year to facilitate the transition.

Kevin Parry, chairman of Royal London said: "After a rigorous process, the board selected Barry O'Dwyer to be the group chief executive. His vision for our industry coupled with extensive experience of retail and wholesale pension and savings products will allow him to build on Royal London's existing market position.

"Phil Loney has led seven years of major change in our business reflecting the introduction of pension freedoms and workplace pensions. The board thanks him for his unstinting commitment to the development of Royal London and wishes him well for the future, focusing on his charitable interests."

Incoming CEO O'Dwyer commented:"I am delighted to be joining Royal London to build on the fantastic work of the last few years.

"The business has capitalised on some of the big trends in our market through a winning combination of great service to intermediaries and excellent value for customers and members. I hope to build on these cornerstones of success and ensure that Royal London uses its mutual status to deliver great service and value."

Meanwhile, outgoing chief exec Phil Loney said: "It has been a privilege to be the chief executive of the largest mutual insurance group. I shall miss the people that have contributed so much to our development over the term of my tenure and wish my successor and colleagues all the best for the future."