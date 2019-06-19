AXA PPP research finds 'burnout' rife within SMEs

Over three quarters of small businesses do not have a health and wellbeing strategy in place, says survey

New research by AXA PPP healthcare has revealed that 67% of small-to-medium (SME) business employees experience work-related stress or anxiety, with nearly half (47%) of workers continuing to work when they feel unwell.

However, 82% of SME leaders said they do not currently have any form of wellness support in place for their workforce and just 15% of people who work in smaller businesses said they believe their company provides a culture that supports their mental health.

The survey of 1500 SME employees and 250 SME employers also found that less than a quarter of workers (24%) see a GP because they worry about taking time off work, while one-fifth (18%) feel guilty for taking time away from their desk for lunch. More than a quarter (27%) send and receive emails outside of works hours.

'Productive and profitable'

"Whether you're leading a multi-national organisation or a small start-up, your employees are the most valuable asset," said Liz Earle MBE at the recent AXA Growth Leaders Series at The Supper Club. "Leaders who support and enable a wellbeing-focused workplace can enjoy a more productive and profitable business. It's often been said that if you look after your people, they will look after your customers, which drives your bottom line. But it's also important for business leaders to note that you can't look after your employees - or your business - if you don't look after yourself.

"Leading by example and embedding good wellbeing habits in the workplace is incredibly important. In small businesses leaders are often more visible among their team and can create the positive environment that helps their people thrive," she added.

Burnout

AXA PPP healthcare CEO Tracy Garrad said: "Burnout is now recognised by the World Health Organisation as an occupational phenomenon. It's becoming a workplace epidemic that poses significant risks for small businesses.

"While it's encouraging that 41% of small business leaders polled said they'd like to have a health and wellbeing strategy, more needs to be done to move the dial and change perceptions about health and wellbeing measures being the sole preserve of larger organisations," she said.

"The reality is small businesses make up more than half the UK's total workforce and their employees are crying out for greater support," she said.

Engagement

Also according to the research, half of employees believe they would feel less stressed and two-fifths (39%) would see an improvement in productivity if a wellbeing strategy was introduced. A further 35% believed it would boost job satisfaction, with 22% saying it would make them more likely to stay at their job for longer.

Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds (65%) of those working for an organisation with a strategy in place believe it is improving their health and wellbeing.

EJ Flynn, MD of The Supper Club added: "We have found that the founders who take the time to ask their teams what would make the greatest improvement to their health and wellbeing see better levels of engagement from their team, less absenteeism, greater retention of staff and greater productivity.



"The initiatives do not have to be really complicated, but they must be bespoke to your business. For instance, yoga and meditation may be right for one group, but flexible or remote working may be better suited to others."