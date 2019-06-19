Brain stimulation treatment for depression comes to UK

Flow is starting talks with NHS to make medication-free device available on prescription

A BSI-certified Class IIa medical device used to treat depression has launched in the UK.

The brain stimulation headset and therapy app developed by Flow is the first approved treatment of its kind in Europe and available to buy for home use, however the medical device company is speaking with the NHS to explore the option of making it available on prescription in the UK. It is also working with US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to seek regulatory clearance in The States.

Neurostimulation

The Flow headset uses transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), a form of neurostimulation that delivers constant, low direct current via electrodes on the head to stimulate neurons in the left frontal lobe to help people with depression.

Flow said the device uses techniques that clinically match the stimulation delivered during randomised controlled trials published in the New England Journal of Medicine and the British Journal of Psychiatry, which showed that it had a similar impact to antidepressants but with fewer and less severe side effects.

Treatment typically lasts for 30 minutes per session, with 18 sessions over six weeks, and continued treatment is then possible for one to two sessions per week.

During brain stimulation, users engage with a virtual therapist, via an app, which features videos and advice about depression; how to reduce symptoms and improve sleep, nutrition, fitness and meditation.

Treatment choice

"By combining tDCS with behavioural therapy, the Flow team has created a powerful medical device treatment," said Andre Russowsky Brunoni, psychiatrist, associate professor at the University of São Paulo Medical School and co-author of the New England Journal of Medicine and British Journal of Psychiatry study. "I have seen first-hand the possibilities this technique has in providing a treatment for unipolar depression without the several adverse effects associated with pharmacological therapies."

Daniel Mansson, co-founder and CEO of Flow added: "We want to support the improvement of the current standard of care for people living with depression by increasing treatment choice and empowering patients to self-manage their symptoms at home with effective, non-pharmacological, alternatives."

Over 300 million people of all ages and genders suffer from depression and it is the leading cause of disability worldwide (WHO).

Nearly one in four adults in the UK are affected by a mental illness (NHS) and, according to ONS, suicide is the most common cause of death for men aged 20-49 years in England and Wales.