TMA adds UnderwriteMe

The Mortgage Alliance Club (TMA) provides Protection Platform to member firms

TMA is the latest firm to give its directly authorised members firms access to the ‘buy now' online service, which gives advisers a single question set to compare underwritten life, critical illness and income protection products from a range of major insurers.

"We are committed to providing all members at TMA access to the best tools available to enhance the service they can provide to clients," says Jackie Wassall, corporate relationship manager at TMA. "UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform offers excellent benefits in terms of time saving, efficiency and breadth of choice, all of which are key factors for our members."

Pippa Keefe, distribution director at UnderwriteMe added: "In the first quarter of 2019 we saw over 50,000 policies sold through Protection Platform and an ever-growing number of advisers switching from traditional portals to our digital solution and never looking back. We are therefore delighted that TMA has chosen to give its members access to the Protection Platform - expanding and enhancing our customer outreach with one of the UK's leading mortgage clubs."