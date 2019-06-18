Punter Southall Health & Protection rebrands as Howden

UK employee benefits consultancy changes to Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Howden, part of Hyperion Insurance Group, has completed the first stage of its intergration of Punter Southall Health & Protection Holdings (PSHPH), with its trading subsidiaries Punter Southall Health and Protection, Red Arc Assured and Risk Policy Administration (Psyon).

As a result, specialist division Punter Southall Health & Protection will be known as Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing.

The newly integrated business will be led by Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing managing director and global practice leader Glenn Thomas. Paul Johnston, CEO of PSHPH has been appointed Howden's UK chief technology officer and John Dean, former chief commercial officer, is now executive director for Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing.

"This is a milestone acquisition for Howden that will significantly strengthen our UK and international growth strategy," said Glenn Thomas. "Punter Southall Health and Protection is an established market leader in employee benefits and wellbeing consulting. There are many great synergies between our companies in terms of values and our approach to business. Together, we provide a fresh alternative to the global market players. We know that businesses are looking for greater choice and our different approach means we can deliver that."

He added, "As we build our employee benefits and wellbeing business, we have a fantastic opportunity to combine and harness the commitment, expertise and knowledge of our colleagues from Punter Southall Health & Protection and Howden."

Following the integration, Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing has access to solutions and services such as 24-hour GP service Havensrock Med24, NHS-approved mental health app Havensrock Thrive and nurse service Red Arc, as well as technology and data analytic solutions from Psyon.