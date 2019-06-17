COVER Excellence Awards 2019: Provider shortlist announced!

COVER Excellence Awards take place Thursday 10 October at The Brewery, London

Submissions now open for both providers and intermediaries

The COVER Excellence Awards celebrate the firms and intermediaries that are leading the charge across the protection, life and health insurance space.

The votes for this year have been counted and we are excited to reveal the shortlised provider firms below. Submit your entries here.



Spanning intermediaries and providers across 25 different categories this year, there are two new awards for 2019 - a Rising Star Award to commemorate an individual who is showing huge potential within the sector and a Diversity Award to celebrate the organisation most impressively championing workplace inclusivity from within. Entries for these two categories are open for general submission here.

The deadline for entries for both providers and intermediaries is 19 July.



As usual, the winners of the COVER Excellence Awards will selected by a panel of top industry experts.

This year, they will be announced on Thursday 10 October 2019 at our prestigious black-tie dinner event attended by leading figures of the protection, life and health insurance industry.

Best Added Value (Provider)

Aegon

British Friendly

Cirencester Friendly

The Exeter

Holloway Friendly

Legal & General

Royal London

Scottish Widows

VitalityLife

VitalityHealth

Best Added Value (Third Party)

Best Doctors

HSC

Medical Solutions

Morgan Ash

RedArc

Square Health

Best Cashplan

The Exeter

Health Shield

Medicash

Simplyhealth

Westfield Health

Best Group Critical Illness

Aviva

Canada Life

Legal & General

Unum

Best Group Income Protection

Aviva

AIG Life

Canada Life

Unum

Zurich

Best Group Private Medical Insurance

Aviva

AXA PPP

Bupa

VitalityHealth

Best Individual Critical Illness

Aegon

Aviva

Guardian

Legal & General

LV=

Old Mutual Wealth

Royal London

Scottish Widows

Zurich

Best Individual Income Protection

Aegon

British Friendly

Cirencester Friendly

The Exeter

Holloway Friendly

Legal & General

LV=

Royal London

Shepherds Friendly

Zurich



Best Individual Life Insurance

Aegon

Aviva

The Exeter

Guardian

Legal & General

LV=

Old Mutual Wealth

Royal London

Scottish Widows

VitalityLife

Best Private Medical Insurance

AXA PPP

Bupa

The Exeter

VitalityHealth

WPA



Best International Private Medical Insurance

Aetna International

APRIL International

AXA Global Healthcare

Bupa Global

Cigna

Now Health International

Best New Product - Innovation Award

Anorak

Equipsme

The Exeter

Cignpost Life

Medigo

Now Health International

Scottish Widows

VitalityHealth

VitalityLife

Yulife



Best Promotion of Protection

Aegon

AIG Life

British Friendly

The Exeter

Holloway Friendly

Guardian FS

LV=

Royal London

VitalityLife

Zurich

Best Technology Provider

Anorak

CIExpert

iPipeline

IRESS

LifeQuote

Synaptic Software

UnderwriteMe

Insurance Person of the Year

Alan Lakey, CIExpert

Steve Casey, Square Health

Kevin Carr, Protection Review

Andy Chapman, The Exeter

Vicky Churcher, AIG Life

Roshani Hewa, ABI

Katya Maclean, Guardian FS

Rose St. Louis, Zurich

Johnny Timpson, Scottish Widows

Emma Thomson, British Friendly

Ron Wheatcroft, Swiss Re

Enter your submissions here.