COVER Excellence Awards 2019: Provider shortlist announced!
Leading the charge
Submissions now open for both providers and intermediaries
The COVER Excellence Awards celebrate the firms and intermediaries that are leading the charge across the protection, life and health insurance space.
The votes for this year have been counted and we are excited to reveal the shortlised provider firms below. Submit your entries here.
Spanning intermediaries and providers across 25 different categories this year, there are two new awards for 2019 - a Rising Star Award to commemorate an individual who is showing huge potential within the sector and a Diversity Award to celebrate the organisation most impressively championing workplace inclusivity from within. Entries for these two categories are open for general submission here.
The deadline for entries for both providers and intermediaries is 19 July.
As usual, the winners of the COVER Excellence Awards will selected by a panel of top industry experts.
This year, they will be announced on Thursday 10 October 2019 at our prestigious black-tie dinner event attended by leading figures of the protection, life and health insurance industry.
Best Added Value (Provider)
Aegon
British Friendly
Cirencester Friendly
The Exeter
Holloway Friendly
Legal & General
Royal London
Scottish Widows
VitalityLife
VitalityHealth
Best Added Value (Third Party)
Best Doctors
HSC
Medical Solutions
Morgan Ash
RedArc
Square Health
Best Cashplan
The Exeter
Health Shield
Medicash
Simplyhealth
Westfield Health
Best Group Critical Illness
Aviva
Canada Life
Legal & General
Unum
Best Group Income Protection
Aviva
AIG Life
Canada Life
Unum
Zurich
Best Group Private Medical Insurance
Aviva
AXA PPP
Bupa
VitalityHealth
Best Individual Critical Illness
Aegon
Aviva
Guardian
Legal & General
LV=
Old Mutual Wealth
Royal London
Scottish Widows
Zurich
Best Individual Income Protection
Aegon
British Friendly
Cirencester Friendly
The Exeter
Holloway Friendly
Legal & General
LV=
Royal London
Shepherds Friendly
Zurich
Best Individual Life Insurance
Aegon
Aviva
The Exeter
Guardian
Legal & General
LV=
Old Mutual Wealth
Royal London
Scottish Widows
VitalityLife
Best Private Medical Insurance
AXA PPP
Bupa
The Exeter
VitalityHealth
WPA
Best International Private Medical Insurance
Aetna International
APRIL International
AXA Global Healthcare
Bupa Global
Cigna
Now Health International
Best New Product - Innovation Award
Anorak
Equipsme
The Exeter
Cignpost Life
Medigo
Now Health International
Scottish Widows
VitalityHealth
VitalityLife
Yulife
Best Promotion of Protection
Aegon
AIG Life
British Friendly
The Exeter
Holloway Friendly
Guardian FS
LV=
Royal London
VitalityLife
Zurich
Best Technology Provider
Anorak
CIExpert
iPipeline
IRESS
LifeQuote
Synaptic Software
UnderwriteMe
Insurance Person of the Year
Alan Lakey, CIExpert
Steve Casey, Square Health
Kevin Carr, Protection Review
Andy Chapman, The Exeter
Vicky Churcher, AIG Life
Roshani Hewa, ABI
Katya Maclean, Guardian FS
Rose St. Louis, Zurich
Johnny Timpson, Scottish Widows
Emma Thomson, British Friendly
Ron Wheatcroft, Swiss Re
Enter your submissions here.
More news
COVER Excellence Awards 2019: Provider shortlist announced!
Leading the charge
The 'Bank of Mum and Dad' lends £6.3bn to home buyers
‘The iceberg mortgage lender’
Vitality paid £56.3m in claims and £81m in member benefits
New Claims and Benefits report
More than a third believe protection does not pay out for broken bones - MetLife
'More than 600,000 people' break bones each year