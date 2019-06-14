Holloway Friendly grows membership almost 25%

Almost 5,500 new members and policy sales increased over 300% last year

In January, we reported that income protection mutual Holloway Friendly paid out 98% claims in 2018 - a 2% increase on 2017. Read the full story here.

The friendly society has also revealed that it grew its membership by almost 25% last year - almost 5,500 new members - and policy sales grew over 300%.

In 2018, it also underwent its ‘Keeping life colourful' rebrand and launched new online tools, including the ‘How Would You Survive?' calculator, while positive personal claims stories, like Diana's here, helped raise adviser awareness surrounding the benefits of income protection.

'Transformation project'

"2018 was an absolutely fantastic year for our members, colleagues and supporting advisers," said Stuart Tragheim, CEO of Holloway Friendly. "Our results truly speak for themselves and I could not be more proud of the team for the hard work they've put in to get us here. We have now completed the first two years of our transformation project, which has seen a vast amount of change across the society, particularly in underwriting, claims and servicing, even our brand had a massive overhaul.

"George Holloway had a vision which was to make sure that people can continue their way of life even if they are too sick to work through illness or injury," he added. "We're very proud of our heritage and know that by continuing to modernise our processes and practices, providing a more efficient yet personalised, approach for advisers and our members, and an inclusive approach to underwriting, we can keep true to George's vision, which was made all the way back in 1875. Our journey to modernise our Society is part of our continued commitment to the market and keeping our members lives colourful."

Holloway Friendly recently revealed the number of claims not paid during Q1 2019

Read our interactive Holloway Friendly eBook here.