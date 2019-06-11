SimplyBiz bolsters SM&CR support ahead of December deadline

Michael Pashley will be joining the Group as its new group training and knowledge manager.

A series of 20 workshops across the UK between June and August and sessions led by compliance directors

SimplyBiz has strengthened its Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR) support by launching a series of workshops to help advisers prepare for the December deadline.

The compliance firm will be offering a series of 20 workshops across the UK between June and August. It will also run sessions, led by its compliance directors, at its learning and development events.

The workshops, which kick off in Edinburgh on 25 June, were designed to provide advisers with an overview of the regulator's expectations and a guide to implementing any necessary changes to their firms before the December deadline.

Ahead of the workshops, The SimplyBiz Group has appointed Chartered financial planner and Personal Finance Society (PFS) fellow Michael Pashley as its group training and knowledge manager.

He will facilitate the SM&CR sessions as part of his wider role to develop and deliver training across the group.

'Top priority'

SimplyBiz managing director of Compliance First and project leader of the SM&CR programme Janice Laing said ensuring advisers are fully prepared for the regulation is a priority for many adviser firms.

"These additional events will provide delegates with both the knowledge about what they need to do and a real, practical outline of how to get started," she said.

"We have already provided guides, update sessions at our regular events and new documentation, and in a few weeks will be launching an online training module on conduct rules. These face-to-face events will further strengthen our already robust support proposition."

The SM&CR will apply to the wider financial services sector from 9 December 2019, placing upon it new administrative, regulatory and conduct requirements that banks and other large financial institutions have been subject to since 2016.

SM&CR aims to reduce harm to consumers and strengthen market integrity by making individuals more accountable for their conduct, while encouraging a culture of personal responsibility throughout businesses.