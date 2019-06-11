L&G develops protection product for renters

Rental protection plan available through Mortgage Advice Bureau

Legal & General's rental protection plan (RRP) consists of rental income protection benefit, rental life insurance and rental life insurance with critical illness cover.

The three products, which are available through a single application, have been specifically designed for the rental market to suit individual budgets and needs.

It also gives certain tenants the opportunity to increase the amount of cover if their rent increases, if they relocate or otherwise change tenancy agreement without the need to go back through medical underwriting.

The RRP product, which has been developed as part of a pilot with Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), is only available through MAB intermediaries.

L&G expects to launch the product through its intermediary partners later this year.

'First provider'

"Nearly a quarter of UK households will be renting by 2023 and the protection needs of these families will need to be met by products and solutions specifically designed for them," said Craig Brown, director, Legal & General Intermediary. "First-time buyers usually receive a protection ‘nudge' when they seek mortgage advice, but most renters do not benefit from the same prompt. This leaves tenants facing a greater risk of vulnerability due to unforeseen circumstances.

"At Legal & General, we know that rental payments are every bit as important as mortgage payments in a household's finances. We believe that tenants are an underserved group in the protection market and we want to help the intermediary market to be able to better address the needs of tenants through relevant and tailored propositions. Legal & General is proud to be the first provider to pilot a bespoke rental product, working alongside our key distribution partner Mortgage Advice Bureau to address this gap in the market. Intermediaries who want to find out more should get in contact with their local BDM ahead of our full market launch."

‘Untapped'

Peter Brodnicki, CEO, Mortgage Advice Bureau added: "The tenant market is completely untapped with the current focus totally on protecting the landlord. Tenants have the same outgoings as home owners, and so keeping both groups in their home should be our priority. L&G worked really closely with us to deliver a product we felt would really resonate with tenants, and we have found that its done exactly that."