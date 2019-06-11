Mortgage Intelligence to offer Canada Life individual protection

Life insurer partners with mortgage network and club

As of today, adviser network Mortgage Intelligence and its mortgage club Next Intelligence will have access to Canada Life's individual protection policies.

There are more than 400 advisers working with Mortgage Intelligence.

Canada Life's critical illness cover provides full cover for 52 illness, 44 additional payment conditions, advance payments for customers on NHS waiting lists, terminal illness cover for children, plus rewards benefits via an app.

"We are delighted to be working with the Mortgage Intelligence network and we look forward to supporting their advisers in having positive conversations about protection," said Natalie Summerson, head of sales at Canada Life Individual Protection. "Our technology and streamlined underwriting approach can provide real value for time conscious mortgage advisers, helping their customers to buy much needed protection products in a quick and efficient way."

Sally Laker, managing director of the Mortgage Intelligence network said: "This is an exciting time to be launching Canada Life Individual Protection to our protection panels for both Network and Club members. We pride ourselves on offering a broad range of services to our customers and providing holistic mortgage and protection advice to customers buying properties. The addition of their competitive protection products, with market-leading added value services, will further enhance our mortgage plus protection proposition."